28 Jul 2022

Munster fixtures announced for the United Rugby Championship

Munster fixtures announced for the United Rugby Championship

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

28 Jul 2022 11:43 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ALL 18 rounds of Munster fixtures have been confirmed for the 2022/23 United Rugby Championship.

The competitive season kicks off in 50 days’ time.

Broadcast selections and exact kick-off times will be confirmed next week.

The URC will kick off on 16 September 2022. And will see the regular season come to an end in Round 18 on 23 April 2023.

Munster start the competition with two trips to Wales for games against Cardiff and Dragons. Scroll down for the full list of fixtures.

The URC format will see all 16 teams ranked across a single table which will reward the top eight teams with their places in the Final Eight (quarter-finals), followed by a Final Four (semi-finals) to set the stage for the Grand Final.

Martin Anayi, URC CEO, said: “The diversity of our league we so proudly celebrate, is also a reason for the immense complexity of putting together our Season 2 fixtures. This is a monumental task, and it takes many stakeholders many long hours dedicated to making this the best club rugby championship in the world. We have to consider a variety of factors across our 16 clubs and five territories, but we believe that our season schedule will give our fans the best rugby week in and week out. My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who has worked tirelessly to put together a blockbuster fixture list right from Round 1.”

“We have seen the success of our tournament format culminating in the grandest of Grand Finals last season and we look forward to going on this journey with our fans and with our stakeholders to another successful year of world-class rugby in action”.

The United Rugby Championship

Round 1: Friday-Sunday September 16-18

Cardiff Rugby v Munster

Round 2: Friday-Sunday September 23-25

Dragons RFC v Munster

Round 3: Friday-Sunday September 30-October 2

Munster v Zebre Parma

Round 4: Friday-Sunday October 7-9

Connacht v Munster

Round 5: Friday-Sunday October 14-16

Munster v Vodacom Bulls

Round 6: Friday-Sunday October 21-23

Leinster v Munster

Round 7: Friday-Sunday October 28-30

Munster v Ulster

Round 8: Friday-Sunday November 25-27

Munster v Connacht

Round 9: Friday-Sunday December 2-4

Edinburgh Rugby v Munster

Round 10: Friday-Sunday December 23-26

Munster v Leinster

Round 11: Friday-Sunday December 30-January 1

Ulster v Munster

Round 12: Friday-Sunday January 6-8

Munster v Emirates Lions

Round 13: Friday-Sunday January 27-29

Benetton v Munster

Round 14: Friday-Sunday February 17-19

Munster v Ospreys

Round 15: Friday-Sunday March 3-5

Munster v Scarlets

Round 16: Friday-Sunday March 24-26

Munster v Glasgow Warriors

Round 17: Friday-Sunday April 14-16

DHL Stormers v Munster

Round 18: Friday-Sunday April 21-23

Cell C Sharks v Munster

