19 Apr 2022

Limerick and Kerry in Munster minor hurling clash with a home quarter final spot on offer

Limerick minor

Jerome O'Connell

19 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK will be a "different team" when they line-out against Kerry in round two of the Munster minor hurling championship promised manager Kevin O'Hagan.

His county U17 hurlers lost by 13-points to Cork last week and look to bounce back this Tuesday evening when they play Kerry in Kilmallock at 6.30. This game will be live streamed by Munster GAA for €8.

Both sides advance to the quarter finals but victory would seal home venue against either Clare or Waterford.

"You will definitely see a different team against Kerry, I am quite sure and then we can build towards a quarter final the week after," said O'Hagan ahead of this April 19 tie.

The Mungret man accepted his side "played poorly" in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and that "sometimes it doesn't click" but he urged "renewed vigour" for this clash with Kerry.

"Victory against Kerry is hugely important. Victory is paramount - we have to go out with all guns blazing and that will help us for the week after. It's great to be playing three weeks in a row in the Munster Championship - after last year when it was just 11-weeks and one game."

He added: "Kerry is going to be very important and it's the style we play as much as any result for us because our academy is all about development".

