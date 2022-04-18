Search

19 Apr 2022

Two changes in Limerick minor hurling team for Kerry clash in Munster MHC round two tie

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

18 Apr 2022 10:53 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are two changes to the Limerick minor hurling team to play Kerry in round two of the Munster MHC this Tuesday evening.

Limerick lost to Cork by 13-points in round one and in Kilmallock this Tuesday (April 19) at 6.30pm, the county U17 side will look to bounce back to winning ways.

Into the team come corner back Patrick Mooney and full forward Ciaran McMahon - both were among the substitutes introduced in Pairc Ui Chaoimh against Cork.

Dropping out are Jack Daly and Tadgh Hourigan.

Both Limerick and Kerry will advance to quarter finals this Tuesday's tie - the winner will ensure home advantage. The opposition will be Waterford or Clare.

The Limerick minor manager is Kevin O'Hagan (Mungret St Pauls) with coach Ger Barry (Killeedy) and selectors Liam Hammersley (Cappamore), Liam Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown) and Mark Keane (South Liberties).

WATCH: Kevin O'Hagan insists Limerick minor hurlers are 'better than that' after heavy loss

The team captain is Darragh Langan of Monaleen with Pierce Connery of Kilmallock as vice-captain. 

LIMERICK: Fionn O'Brien (Bruree); Billy Earls (Patrickswell), Shane Fitzgibbon (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Patrick Mooney (Staker Wallace); Diarmuid Lyons (Newcastle West), Conor Frawley (Bruree), Owen Meany (Bruff); Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Pauls), Darragh Langan (Monaleen); Pierce Connery (Kilmallock), Bradley Moran (Na Piarsaigh), Josh Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), Mark Field (Monaleen), Ciaran McMahon (Kildimo-Pallaskeny), Darren Collopy (Murroe-Boher). Subs: Niall Rushe (Kildimo-Pallaskeny), Jack Daly (Croom), Sam Jordan (Na Piarsaigh), Ben Murnane (Monaleen), Barry Adams (Ballybrown), Cian Moloney (Mungret St Pauls), Michael O'Riordan (Bruff), Tadgh Hourigan (Pallasgreen), Shane Ryan (Garryspillane).

