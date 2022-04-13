Search

13 Apr 2022

WATCH: Kevin O'Hagan insists Limerick minor hurlers are 'better than that' after heavy loss

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

13 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK minor hurling manager Kevin O'Hagan insists his side are 'better' than they showed in Tuesday night's 13-point defeat to Cork in the Munster Championship.

The Limerick U17 side were beaten 4-21 to 2-14 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in round one of the provincial competition.

"I know we are better than that - we are together five or six months and we have 12/13 games played and probably on one other occasion I would have been disappointed like this in that time," said O'Hagan afterwards.

Limerick now play Kerry next Tuesday in Kilmallock at 6.45 where victory can secure a home quarter final with Clare or Waterford.

"Last year we didn't have the opportunity to go back but now we have the opportunity to go back and fix this. We are still in the championship due to the round robin this year - we will go back and look at where we need to change things up."

The managed added: We have a certain way we want to play and whether it was the occasion or the quality of the team we were playing against - probably both - we just didn't do it".

O'Hagan spoke with media outside a disappointed Limerick dressing room.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media