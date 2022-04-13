WATCH: Kevin O'Hagan insists Limerick minor hurlers are 'better than that' after heavy loss

LIMERICK minor hurling manager Kevin O'Hagan insists his side are 'better' than they showed in Tuesday night's 13-point defeat to Cork in the Munster Championship.

The Limerick U17 side were beaten 4-21 to 2-14 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in round one of the provincial competition.

"I know we are better than that - we are together five or six months and we have 12/13 games played and probably on one other occasion I would have been disappointed like this in that time," said O'Hagan afterwards.

Limerick now play Kerry next Tuesday in Kilmallock at 6.45 where victory can secure a home quarter final with Clare or Waterford.

"Last year we didn't have the opportunity to go back but now we have the opportunity to go back and fix this. We are still in the championship due to the round robin this year - we will go back and look at where we need to change things up."

The managed added: We have a certain way we want to play and whether it was the occasion or the quality of the team we were playing against - probably both - we just didn't do it".

O'Hagan spoke with media outside a disappointed Limerick dressing room.