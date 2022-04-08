Search

08 Apr 2022

In Pictures: Crecora-Manister GAA and Crecora Camogie launch fund-raising drive

08 Apr 2022 3:30 PM

Crecora-Manister GAA and Crecora Camogie Clubs have launched a new Fundraising Drive to complete their development work.

It is hoped to raise the balance of funding needed to complete the 55 metre by 27 metre fenced and lighted All Weather Playing Facility, located at the hurling wall, at Crecora-Manister GAA Pitch. 

Officials and players from both the GAA and Camogie Clubs attended the launch, along with representatives from Limerick County Board and Munster Council, as well as local TD’s and Elected Members from the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District. 

Speaking at the launch, Pat Byrnes Chairperson Crecora-Manister GAA Club confirmed that work is expected to commence on the All Weather Facility in May.

“While 75% of our  target, ie €225,000, has now been raised to fund all the works in our plan, we are now into the “final quarter” to raise the remaining amount of €75,000 to reach the Development Plan target of €300,000. As in sport, the final quarter is when you have to give the final push to get over the line and win the match, or in this case it’s the final push by the GAA and Camogie Clubs to raise the remaining balance of funding to finish the job and complete our Development Plan," said Byrnes.

David Delahunty, Chairperson Crecora Camogie Club also referred to the completion of Phase 1 of the Plan, the Community Walking Track, and the huge success that it has been since its official opening in June 2021.

“It is now a valued community resource where members of the community can meet up and exercise in a safe environment, away from busy rural country roads and with all the associated health benefits as well," she said.

Both Chairpersons expressed their gratitude for the support received to date from West Limerick Resources Leader Group; the Elected Members of the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District; Limerick County Board, the JP McManus Foundation; business contributions, along with the individual contributions received from Club Members and the wider community, which enabled the Development Plan to progress with the completion of Phase 1, the Community Walking Track, in 2021.

Mark Leahy, Club Development Chairperson confirmed that following the welcome recent Government announcement of Sports Capital Grant Funding approval, that the clubs focus now turns toward Phase 2 of the Clubs Development Plan, namely the provision of a state of the art All Weather Sports Facility at Crecora-Manister GAA pitch. 

“This new development will be hugely beneficial in the development of our GAA and Camogie players, as well as other groups in the community. Up to now, we have had to try and secure the availability of All Weather Facilities outside of the area, which were usually not available, or not available at the desired times, and which had a substantial cost involved to rent, etc. We will now have our own facility for all our players from U6’s to adult, which will be available to them all year round to train and develop their skills and fitness. The facility will also be available for use by other groups in our community," said Leahy.

“The clubs are now reaching out to their members and players, and the business, farming and local communities for funding support to generate the remaining funding target balance of €75,000 to complete the All Weather Facility, so please support this exciting new development of an Astroturf All Weather Facility at Crecora-Manister GAA pitch.”

