Tony Considine departs as manager of Limerick club hurling champions Kilmallock

TONY Considine has stepped down as manager of 2021 Limerick senior hurling champions Kilmallock.

The former Clare hurling manager served in the role for the last two years - helping The Balbec to their first Daly Cup title since 2014 when they overcame Patrickswell last October. They progressed to reach the Munster final, where they lost to eventual All-Ireland champions Ballygunner.

"I stepped away but it's been a fantastic innings for me with Kilmallock - not only this time, but also when I was there before," Considine confirmed to the Limerick Leader.

"We had a good run - to win the county was great and while it didn't go the way we would have wanted in the Munster club we would have maybe taken that when we started out last year," said the Clare man.

"I think they are in a really good place and they have some really good young lads coming, like Shane O'Brien and others. It might be good for them as well to have someone new in after two years. They go in as county champions and I would give them a very good chance of retaining it," he said.

"They trained really hard for me and got rewards. I would like to have finished better by going on to win the Munster club but it wasn't to be and I still think we had a really good year."

He added: "I really enjoyed my time with them, in fact I've been with two clubs in Limerick and both were really enjoyable. My years in Limerick were fantastic and I would hope the people I was involved with enjoyed them too because that is what it is all about at the end of the day".

"I'm looking forward to enjoying watching a few games now."

It was a second spell for Considine with the south Limerick club. He previously served four years in the role with the men in green - leading them to Limerick SHC titles in 2010 and 2012.

In total, Considine, has managed four Limerick SHC winning sides - firstly with Garryspillane in 2005.

Considine had former Galway hurler Rory Gantley as his hurling coach as Kilmallock claimed their 12th county championship victory.

Kilmallock are in the process of putting in place their 2022 management at present.