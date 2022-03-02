Search

02 Mar 2022

Limerick hurling's rising stars in All-Ireland Fresher semi final as UL entertain UCD

Limerick hurling's rising stars in All-Ireland Fresher semi final as UL entertain UCD

Jerome O'Connell

02 Mar 2022 12:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A host of hurling's rising stars will be on view this Wednesday evening when UL and UCD meet in the All-Ireland Higher Education Fresher Hurling Championship semi final.

The eagerly awaited tie takes place in UL's Maguires Field facility at 7pm.

This much talented first year UL side have already won the league title.

DCU and MTU Cork meet in the other Fresher semi final with the final to take place next week.

UL are strongly influenced by Limerick's Munster minor winning side of 2019 and 2020.

Managed by Joe McGrath, with Patsy Coffey, Liam O'Reilly and Wayne Power, UL have beaten NUIG, TUS MidWest and Mary Immaculate to reach the semi finals.

Their Limerick contingent is Colin Coughlan and Aidan O'Connor (both Ballybrown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Adam English and Chris Thomas (both Doon), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Barry Duff and Brian O'Meara (both Mungret) and Ronan Lyons (Monaleen). Others like Liam Lynch (Mungret) and Adam Murrihy (Ahane) missed out due to long term injuries.

The side is captained by Patrick Cottty, who has featured for Clare in the Allianz Hurling League. Also included are some Galway All-Ireland minor winners and Tipperary 2018 Munster MHC winners.

A number of injuries have prevented UL from fielding a full strength team to-date.

PANEL: Stephen O'Halloran (Craughwell, Galway), Eoin Killeen (Gort, Galway), Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), Sean O'Hanlon (Turloughmore, Galway), Conor Butler (Oranmore Maree, Galway), Oisin Slevin (Ardrahan, Galway), Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare), Oran Cahill (Eire Og, Clare), Colm O'Meara (Clonlara, Clare), Keelan Hartigan (Scariff, Clare), Patrick Crotty (Scariff, Clare), Michael Corcoran (Silvermines, Tipperary), Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary), Conor Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary), Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris, Tipperary), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West, Limerick), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls, Limerick), Brian O'Meara (Mungret St Pauls, Limerick), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister, Limerick), Chris Thomas (Doon, Limerick), Adam English (Doon, Limerick), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen, Limerick), Mark Fitzgerald (Passage East, Waterford), Ian Byrne (Glenmore, Kilkenny), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary).

