Limerick champions Blackrock defeated in Munster junior B hurling semi final by Scariff

LIMERICK champions Blackrock suffered defeat this Saturday afternoon in the Munster junior B hurling semi final.

In Killeedy GAA grounds it finished Blackrock 0-9 Scariff 2-11.

The east Clare side now play in the provincial final on March 12 bidding to become the first Banner side to win the Michael Fitzmaurice Cup title.

Scariff could have won by more but for a tally of 12 wides - 10 more than the men from Kilfinane-Ardpatrick.

Backed by the very strong breeze Scariff laid the foundation for victory in the opening half when leading 1-7 to 0-3 at half time.

The eventual winners were eight points clear after 11-minutes and this would be the winning margin at the final whistle.

Scariff had a goal in either half from Cian Foley.

Blackrock had just three scores into the breeze in the first half - all frees in the second quarter from Gavin O'Loughlin, Barry O'Shaughessy and James O'Doherty.

In the second half The Rockies had a good start with O'Shaughnessy (free) and Donnacha Leahy points.

O'Loughlin went close to a goal after 13-minutes but William Kavanagh made a fine save in the Scariff goals.

O'Shaughnessy and O'Doherty (free) scores left it 1-10 to 0-7 with 10-minutes to play.

Blackrock needed a goal but the green flag went the way of Scariff when Foley added his second seven minutes from time.

Leahy and Niall Moloney had Blackrock points in the closing minutes but there was no denying Scariff victory.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.

SCORERS: Scariff: Cian Foley 2-1, Eanna O'Brien 0-4, Ronan Corry, Tadgh Kavanagh, Jim Minogue, Martin Walsh, Sean Cunningham and Josh Moloney 0-1 each. Blackrock: Barry O'Shaughnessy 0-3 (2frees), James O'Doherty (2frees) and Donnacha Leahy 0-2 each, Gavin O'Loughlin (free) and Niall Moloney 0-1 each.