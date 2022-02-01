Search

Moore aiming to get Goshen back on the right track

Gary Moore will be glad to get Goshen back on a right-handed track in Saturday’s Virgin Bet Contenders Hurdle at Sandown.

Winless in five outings since last year’s Kingwell Hurdle, which saw him beat possible weekend rival Song For Someone by 22 lengths, Moore had hoped he was over his aversion to going left-handed.

However, last time out at Lingfield he hung badly right almost throughout a three-runner race.

It was to his credit that he stuck on to be beaten just over a length by Olly Murphy’s Brewin’upastorm, but the six-year-old is in danger of not quite fulfilling the potential he showed in his juvenile days.

“He had a tough race last time, but he has come out of the race well and it is going the right way round,” said Moore.

“There were only six entries, so he will take his chance. It will be nice to see him back on track.

“He will run whatever, unless it goes good to firm or something like that, which I can’t see happening.”

