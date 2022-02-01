Two fixture changes confirmed for Limerick in 2022 Munster hurling championship schedule

MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed changes to their 2022 provincial championship fixture schedule.

A statement this Tuesday confirmed that at last Thursday’s meeting of the Munster Council, changes were made to the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round-Robin fixtures to remove the scenario of teams playing three weeks in a row.

This also had an impact on the dates for the Munster Senior Football Championship fixtures.

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship fixtures for Rounds 3 and 4 will be swapped with the original Round 4 fixtures now taking place over two weekends (week ending May 1 & 8) while the original Round 3 fixtures will take place on week ending May 15th. Fixtures for Rounds 1, 2 and 5 remain unchanged.

See full fixtures here

Times for all fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

So the Limerick hurlers begin on Sunday April 17 against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The second game is Saturday April 23 against Waterford in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The third game is now Sunday May 8 against Tipperary in TUS Gaelcic Grounds.

Limerick's final group game in the Munster SHC is against Clare in Ennis on Sunday May 15.

Changed Munster SHC Fixtures

Limerick v Tipperary TUS Gaelic Grounds – May 8 (was May 15)

Clare v Limerick at Cusack Park Ennis – May 15 (was May 8)

Changed Munster SFC Fixtures

Clare v Limerick at Cusack Park Ennis – April 30 (was May 1)