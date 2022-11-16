Marketing team at University of Limerick brings two awards home to the Treaty City

Search

16 Nov 2022

UL wins two awards at the Irish Digital Media Awards

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

16 Nov 2022 12:15 PM

THE marketing team at University of Limerick is celebrating after bringing two awards home to the Treaty City.

UL won gold in the ‘Best in Video’ category and silver in the ‘Best Gov/Non Profit’ category at the Irish Digital Media Awards, recognised as the Oscars of the Digital Media world, for its Stay Curious postgraduate marketing campaign.

UL was the only Higher Education Institute to be shortlisted and win awards on the night.

Specially chosen by a prestigious judging panel of digital marketing experts, the winners reflect the best of the best in the industry. To win the top prize, entries had to demonstrate exceptional creativity and originality.

In Pictures: John Kiely 'honoured and humbled' to receive an Honorary Doctorate from UL

Congratulating the team, Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs at UL, Laura Ryan said: “This win is important to us as the Stay Curious campaign is UL's first large scale postgraduate-focused marketing campaign, and it was conceived entirely in-house and shot by Limerick’s True Media."

Ms Ryan added: "We featured real people like Jerry Flannery, Momobo Ogoro, Finola Cliffe and Siobhan Ryan who told their engaging stories and reflected on a different stage in their careers and personal lives. Our aim was to attract new postgraduate students and to inspire current undergraduate students to stay with us, we’re thrilled it was such a success nationally. And to beat Ireland’s most respected agencies and huge commercial brands for the top honours of Best in Video was extra special.”

The next phase of the Stay Curious campaign will profile Research at UL and will be unveiled over the coming weeks.

