In Pictures: John Kiely 'honoured and humbled' to receive an Honorary Doctorate from UL

LIMERICK All-Ireland SHC winning manager John Kiely was hailed as "one of the great sporting leaders of our time" as he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by UL this Tuesday afternoon.

President Professor Kerstin Mey told the ceremony that it was the highest honour the university can bestow.

"It is a great honour for me today to have this honorary doctorate conferred on me by the University of Limerick. To have it bestowed in the University’s 50th year makes it all the more special. Thank you most sincerely. I have been very fortunate to lead the Limerick senior hurlers during a time of great success over the last six years. I have enjoyed working with a very special group of young men, many of whom have graduated during that time from this University," said John Kiely.

“My being honoured today is a recognition of what the group has achieved over the last six years and the deep impact it has had on the people of Limerick far and wide. Our spirits have soared, past wounds healed, and a new generation inspired. Young and old have come together to support and celebrate as they had only imagined."

He continued: “I want to thank the University for acknowledging my part in this wonderful group. I am deeply honoured and humbled to join a group of people from all walks of life, many of whom I have admired throughout my life. I am very honoured and grateful,” he added.

Also at the ceremoney, 107 of UL’s finest athletes from 19 different sports were presented with a scholarship from the UL Sports Scholarship Academy, the aim of which is to support dual-career student athletes to meet the requirements of their degree programme, while also honouring their sporting commitments.

Professor Mey offered "warm congratulations and wish you the very best of luck as you develop your sporting and academic excellence before you go out into the world to make a difference".

"On this day of sporting achievements, it is only fitting that you join on stage with one of the greatest sporting leaders of our time – multiple All-Ireland hurling manager John Kiely. I am delighted to welcome John and his family here today to join us in celebrating his own phenomenal achievements and those of our 107 sports scholarship recipients," said Professor Mey.

During the ceremony, there was a moment’s applause to remember UL alumna, former staff member and honorary doctorate recipient Dr Vicky Phelan, who sadly passed away this week.