15 Nov 2022

Ireland's largest antiques fair returns to Limerick

Wendy Boonstra, Wendy's way of Life Stall at the National Antiques Fair at Limerick Racecourse in September | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Cathal Doherty

15 Nov 2022 12:14 PM

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

OWNERS of antique shops and art galleries along with vintage dealers will descend once again on Limerick as Ireland’s largest antiques fair returns.

The National Antiques Fair will return to Limerick Racecourse following a successful outing in the same venue in September of this year.

Limerick has been home to the National Antique Fair for the last 35 years, held first at the former Limerick Inn and in recent years it was housed at The South Court Hotel in Raheen.

The move to the racecourse in September allowed for the fair to be expanded further and allowed it to feature thousands of antiques of every description.

The fair consistently attracts dealers and enthusiasts from across the country.

The fair will take place over the course of two days on November 19 and 20. The fair will run from 11am to 6pm on both days and admission to the event is €5 for the two days whilst children can enter for free.

The fair is said to be a must-visit for antique lovers and is guaranteed to have something to suit all ages and interests.

The National Antique Fair traditionally holds three outings each year and this will be the third and last of 2022.

Jewellery and furniture of every type and description will feature as well as art, clocks, books, silver, porcelain, china, vintage fashion and vintage jewellery.

