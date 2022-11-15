Family of Vicky Phelan speak of their 'immense burden of grief' following her death

THE family of Vicky Phelan have spoken of their "immense burden of grief" following her death in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a brief statement, posted on social media, Jim, Amelia and Darragh Phelan said they will cherish the memories they have of Vicky.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have led the tributes to the 48-year-old mother-of-two who passed away at Milford Hospice in Limerick following a courageous battle with cancer while a book of condolence has been opened by Limerick City and County Council.

"Earlier today we bade our final farewell to our beloved Vicky. She was the heart and soul of our family unit and her passing will leave a void in all our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill," said Jim, Amelia and Darragh.

"We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, who's ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves, but an entire nation. The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated," they added.

In their statement, Vicky's family said her Funeral arrangements will remain private but that there will be an opportunity, in due course, for people and members of the public to pay their respects.