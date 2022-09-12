In Pictures: Huge crowds attend National Antiques Fair at Limerick Racecourse

Thousands of antique hunters and enthusiasts descended on Limerick Racecourse at the weekend as it hosted Ireland's biggest Antique Art & Vintage fair.
Limerick has been home to the National Antique Fair for the last 35 years - first at the former Limerick Inn and, more recently, at The South Court Hotel in Raheen.
The move to Limerick Racecourse allowed for it to be expanded further and this year's fair featured thousands of antiques of every description and attracted dealers and enthusiasts from across the country.
