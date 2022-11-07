Search

07 Nov 2022

Limerick man jailed for harassing father and daughter

The Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin

Reporter:

Declan Brennan

07 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

A LIMERICK man has been jailed for four years harassing a woman he later discovered, at trial, he had confused with someone else.

Eoin Hannan, aged 49, of Abbeyvale, Corbally was convicted earlier this year of harassing Ciara Hassett at various locations in the State on dates between February 14 and August 25, 2020.

Hannan had denied the charge and the conviction followed a jury trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Last July, he pleaded guilty to a separate charge of harassing Ms Hassett's father on dates between January 20 and February 13, 2021.

During a sentencing hearing, the court heard that Hannan repeatedly contacted the victim despite being warned by gardai, in 2017, that the woman did not welcome his behaviour.

He was warned again in February 2019 but on Valentines Day 2020 he sent a Valentines card to Ms Hassett at her family home where her father lives. She was upset because she was worried Hannan would visit the house.

Detective Garda Sarah Barry told the court that over the next eight months Hannan sent wine and chocolates to her workplace in the capital. He sent her a watch in June 2020 and later sent her a bracelet.

In August of the same year, he sent a letter to the family home with a teddy bear and a lollipop. The letter referred to  the victim's father and included the phrase “one could kill anything except time” which caused her concern.

The same month Hannan came to her workplace and asked to speak to her but security refused him entry.

Gardai arrested him that month and Hannan said he had been trying to woo the woman, who he said he met in 2013.

He said he told her in July 2020 if she texted the word “stop” he would have stopped and expressed outrage that she didn’t have the gumption to stop him and said she was misleading him.

Hannan was charged and released on bail pending prosecution before the courts.

However, the following January he wrote to the victim's father while on February 13, 2021 he then rang Mr Hassett and asked for the victim's number.

Mr Hassett refused to give it and told Hannan not to ring again. However, he rang again and left a voice message telling Mr Hassett he won't contact him again but asked for Ms Hassett's number.

The court heard that at the trial it was confirmed that Hannan had never met Ms Hassett and had a mistaken impression of who she was and had got her confused with someone else.

In a victim impact statement, Ms Hassett said she had hoped that by ignoring the unsolicited and unwanted contact it would stop. She said the situation was unnerving and exhausting and when she heard of his mental health issues and criminal behaviour, her fears were heightened.

Mr Hannon's 44 previous conviction include assault, criminal damage and making a threat to kill.

She said she worried he would show up at her home and she set all her social media to private. She delayed her return to the office after the pandemic due to the “frightening” escalation in the offending in 2021.

She said she found the legal process difficult and exhausting, particularly being  cross-examined by Hannan, who defended himself at trial.

Gareth Casey BL, defending, told the court that his client has significant mental health issues and that it became clear at the trial that Ms Hassett was not the woman he thought she was and that he thought he knew.

He said while the communication was unwelcome and was a direct attack on her peace of mind, it was generally benign. He said his client has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and was likely unwell for most of the time of the offending.

Judge Orla Crowe said she accepted that his mental health issues were at the root.

She imposed a four-year prison term and directed that he undergo any psychiatric service while in custody and not communicate by any means with the victims or their family home and Ms Hassett’s place of work.

