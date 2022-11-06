Former Limerick TD Michael Noonan honoured with lifetime achievement award at ceremony

Seamus Hand, managing partner of the award’s principal sponsor KPMG and the Business and Finance magazine publisher Ian Hyland
FORMER Finance Minister Michael Noonan has been recognised for his contribution to the financial sector in Ireland.
The Fine Gael man, who served in the role between 2011 and 2017, was honoured at the FS Awards in Dublin.
Organised by Business and Finance magazine, these are designed to celebrate excellence in the finance industry.
Mr Noonan, a Limerick TD from June 1981 until his retirement at the last general election in 2020, was given the Pádraig Ó hUiginn Outstanding Contribution to Financial Services award at the ceremony in Dublin.
The accolade was presented to him by Seamus Hand, managing partner of the ceremony’s principal sponsor KPMG, and the Business and Finance magazine publisher Ian Hyland.
There were a number of other winners at the awards, hosted by the magazine’s editor Sarah Freeman and Tracey Carney in Dublin last week.
Seamus Hand, managing partner of the award’s principal sponsor KPMG and the Business and Finance magazine publisher Ian Hyland
