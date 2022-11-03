Search

03 Nov 2022

Calls to improve ‘highly dangerous’ junction in Limerick town

Concerns have been raised over the junction at Gortboy and Station Road in Newcastle West

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

03 Nov 2022 10:00 AM

CALLS have been made to make a junction providing pedestrian access to students safer.

Cllr Michael Collins (FF) submitted a motion at a meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District (MD) asking for new safety measures at a junction within the town.

The cathaoirelach asked if the local authority could make the “highly dangerous” junction, close to Desmond College, at Gortboy and Station Road safer for vehicular and pedestrian access.

“When the traffic is busy and you are coming from Station Road onto Gortboy and want to turn right to the town, people are coming halfway across the road,” he told those present.

Cllr Collins also stressed that traffic, when coming from the left towards the N21, is blocking the view of pedestrians. He suggested that the easiest solution would be a roundabout.

Cllr Jerome Scanlan (Independent) seconded the motion and agreed that students from the school tend to “traipse across the road” and also suggested that a roundabout be put in place.

In response, a council official said that they will look at the junction with the aim of improving its overall safety.

“Plans are afoot for a cycleway at this junction, this will incorporate the safety requirements of the junction,” John Sheehan, Senior Executive Engineer with Limerick council added.

