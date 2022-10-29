Excitement builds in The Balbec ahead of Limerick County Senior Hurling Final

A LIMERICK TOWN is a sea of green and white this week in support of their local hurling heroes.

Kilmallock will take on Na Piarsaigh this Sunday in the 2022 Bon Secours Limerick County Senior Hurling Championship Final.

The highly-anticipated match will be the third time the teams go head-to-head in the decider at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The day will also mark the 25th anniversary of Limerick winning the 1997 National Hurling League and the team will be honoured during half-time.

There is a great excitement in the town with hurling fans of all ages getting into the spirit and gearing up to cheer on their team.

Leonie Passmore, Principal of Scoil Mocheallóg and committee member for Kilmallock GAA said there is great excitement in the community.

"Our hearts only started beating again after the heart-stopping ending to the Doon/Kilmallock match in biblical weather conditions. When we got over that shock our eyes turned to the final. There was a great message from the semi-final 'never give up'."

Ms Passmore said there are strong links between the school and the club, with most of the team attending primary school at Scoil Mocheallóg.

"Paddy O'Loughlin was the captain for the Mackey Cup and most of them would have been on the team.

"Shane O'Brien was on the team twice which shows his calibre and his potential, it is very rare to be on the side twice that takes part in the Mackey Cup."

The children have been getting in on the action with a Green and White day at the school combined with their Halloween celebrations.

"I joked with some of the kids that a scary costume to wear might be a Na Piarsaigh jersey!

"They are very excited. It is wonderful for them to go to the matches and see all those people they see around the town playing and wearing the colours because they hope one day as well to wear those colours."

The Bon Secours Limerick County Senior Hurling Championship Final will be broadcast on TG4 this Sunday.

Twelve year-old Oisin Earls in sixth class at the school lives and breathes hurling and is looking forward to the match.

The Kilmallock native is the son of the team's kit man Jed Earls, and loves his local club.

"I am going to the match and I am very excited. My family are big into hurling as well".