Limerick gardai issue appeal over illegal fireworks this Halloween

GARDAI have moved to reiterate the dangers surrounding the use of illegal fireworks over the Halloween period.

While fireworks are easily accessible online and in Northern Ireland, they are illegal in this country with heavy penalties for those who are prosecuted and convicted.

"There is plenty advice about the dangers of fireworks and the damage they can cause to people but a lot of people may not know that it is against the law to have fireworks. Fireworks are explosives and there is a €10,000 or five years; imprisonment if a person is found in possession of fireworks with the intention of selling them or supplying them to others," explained Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Currently, only licenced dealers can legally possess fireworks in Ireland with strict rules around how and where they are used.

Sgt Leetch says vulnerable people, elderly people and pets are also affected by fireworks when they are set off in housing estates or back gardens.

"Gardai encourage all parents to advise their children not to buy, use or ignite Fireworks and to stay well back from bonfires. Encourage children to wear high visibility vests if going trick or treating and for everybody to keep all pets indoors," she added.