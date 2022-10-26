In Pictures: Kick-off for Homeless Street League in Limerick

ONLOOKERS were treated to some silky skills at the launch of Limerick’s brand-new Irish Homeless Street League, which kicked off at one of the city’s top youth spaces.

The event, which featured Limerick women who represented Ireland in the eight teamed Nations Champions in Dundee, Scotland, took place at Moyross Youth Academy.

Chris O’ Brien, CEO of the Irish Homeless Street Leagues told Limerick Live that the launch was all about getting players who feel “isolated from their communities” down for a game of football.

“We want people to be able to come down and drop in whenever they like,” he said, adding that the league will be on every Friday, at 2pm until December 15, with a reopening planned for January.

Mr O’ Brien emphasised a strong open-door policy for the new Limerick league, which he said, will welcome not only those who are homeless but anyone in recovery or suffering from mental health issues.

The street league is running in association with Novas Limerick, a voluntary agency that works with single people, families and children who are disadvantaged and socially excluded.

“These players may get the chance to represent the Irish Street League and their country,” Mr O’ Brien said, as anticipation was building around the hall for the 2pm kick-off.

He added that many players involved in leagues around the country get involved later as social coaches and coordinators, while working in their own jobs and communities.

“The hope is that there will be three different street leagues in Limerick, including a women’s league, by April 2023,” Mr O’ Brien informed.

Moyross woman Laura Hughes, who is a player-manager for Moyross Ladies got involved with the first Limerick street league last year.

She said that the league gave her the chance to play in a national tournament and later she received Ireland trials, going on to win the Street Soccer Nations Championship in Scotland.

“We absolutely loved it,” she said of the opportunities the league gave her.