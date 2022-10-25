Limerick chosen for project to bring 'vibrancy' back to night-time economy

LIMERICK has been selected to be part of a pilot initiative which will support the development of a "vibrant" night-time economy across the country.

The initiative, which was announced by Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media is being rolled out across nine counties in Ireland.

Speaking about the pilot programme, Minister Martin said: "It is one of my priorities as Minister to invest in bringing life and vitality back to our towns and villages through culture and arts, and supporting the Night-Time Economy is a crucial aspect of this.

"Nine pilot towns and cities have been announced today and they will recruit new Night-Time Economy Advisors who will help drive and support a more diverse and sustainable Night-Time Economy in their localities, engaging with the community, businesses, venues and artists to implement plans that make sense for each town or city."

The pilot projects follow announcements on the reform of the licensing laws that will allow pubs to stay open to 12.30am and nightclubs until 6am.

Paul Flannery, Chairman of the Limerick branch of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland said while he welcomed aspects of the programme, he also had some concerns.

"Some pubs aren't even opening some days of the week because the business isn't there, yet they decided to extend the opening hours.

"Everybody is struggling with the cost of living so is everybody going to get extra money in their pockets to spend just because the hours are extended? I don't think so.

"The cost of running the business will increase as well with staff, security and keeping the doors open. The jury is still out because I would question the viability of businesses under these operating hours".

Mr Flannery also expressed concerns about separate issues such as night-time transport.

"You don't have the Luas or late night buses in Limerick. Is that going to be looked at? We don't have the transport in place for extended hours. They are all intrinsically linked.

"The extended hours could help deter anti-social behaviour because the clubs and pubs will be closing at different times.

"But then are taxis going to be operating that late to take people home or are they going to be stranded?

"At the end of the day we do want to see vibrancy back in the city but there are a number of other factors that are involved".