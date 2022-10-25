Adare Tidy Towns crowned overall winners of Limerick Going for Gold 2022

ADARE Tidy Towns has been named the overall winner of Limerick Going for Gold 2022.

The awards ceremony, which was MC'd by Richard Lynch, took place at the Limerick Strand Hotel this Tuesday night - the first since Covid-19 hit in early 2020.

Adare Tidy Towns, which was one of six judges' wildcards to qualify for the grand final, will now receive the top prize of €10,000 to be used for the betterment of the local community.

The top five in this year's competition was completed by Castleconnell Tidy Towns, Askeaton Tidy Towns, Patrickswell Tidy Towns and Kilmeedy Tidy Towns while Feenagh Tidy Towns was named the Best Newcomer.

Kilteely Tidy Towns will receive a €5,000 prize after it was named the overall winner of the Limerick Bee Friends in Bloom competition .

The Going for Gold competition is sponsored by the JP McManus Charitable Foundation and has a total prize pool of €60,000 across all categories and is organised by Limerick City and County Council.

It is supported by the Limerick Leader/Limerick Live, Live 95, Limerick Post, I Love Limerick, Limerick City Centre Tidy Towns, Southern Media Marketing and Design and the Parkway Shopping Centre.