In Pictures: Limerick school launches Green Travel Week at Shannon Rowing Club

CRESCENT College Comprehensive launched Green Travel Week in their school with an event held at the Shannon Rowing Club in Limerick city.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage as many students as possible to take greener travel choices where possible and to highlight alternative options.

The initiative also seeks to teach the students how to cycle safely.

To do this, the school created a full week of events and activities centred around green and active travel.

Green Travel Week was officially launched by Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Kieran O’Hanlon.

“It’s great to see more and more people cycling and it’s important that young people learn how to cycle safely and respect the other vehicles on the road,” the deputy mayor said.

The first event from the week took place immediately after the launch in the Shannon Rowing Club with Transition Year students from Crescent Comprehensive partaking in urban orienteering around the city, while simultaneously a second group will be renting the city bikes and utilising some of the city's most scenic cycle lanes.

Proceeding the first activity, senior travel officer with Limerick City and County Council Ellen O’Sullivan will bring students on a walkability audit of Limerick city.

The students will walk different routes with the aim being to assess obstructions to walking as an alternative travel option.

Some of the other events throughout the week are a school walk for all First Years who will walk to school together, a bicycle maintenance course which will see Transition Year and Second Year students involved and will allow students to get hands-on experience showing them how to service and repair their bikes.