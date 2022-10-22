Limerick city businesses to offer 30% discounts for one night

A section of Limerick’s Thomas Street at night | PICTURE: Huw ap Rhys
FIVE LIMERICK city food businesses will offer 30% discounts for one night next week.
The initiative is in collaboration with Limerick City and County Council’s Bloomberg Project and will take place on Wednesday, October 26.
The discounts will be offered at Coqbull, 50 Thomas Street, Habit Coffee+Retail, 48 Thomas Street, The Spitjack, 6/7 Bedford Row, Sambros, 52 Thomas Street and Gloria Jeans Coffees, 58/59, Thomas Street.
The event, taking place between 5pm and 7pm, is the first of its kind in Limerick city, and is being run to encourage those who would not normally sample the night-time economy, to visit the city centre and sample what it has to offer.
As part of the trial event, Limerick City and County Council staff will also be on Thomas Street on Wednesday evening to engage with the public.
The Council staff will be asking those who wish to engage, for their opinions on Limerick city’s evening/night time economy.
The Bloomberg sponsored program provides Limerick City and County Council staff with consulting, training, and networking skills to address key issues facing its residents.
Engaging with the public is at the core of Limerick City and County Council’s plans for building towards the future.
"There has been growing ‘on street’ vibrancy in the city in the last few years and opportunities like this event allow the people of Limerick to build on this” added Mayor Francis Foley.
"Engagement with people, face to face, is a key part of life and we look forward to seeing what the feedback is from those who decide to partake. I would also like to thank those organisations who have offered discounts to those in the City, it is a great offering to have on the night".
So far in 2022, there have been 23 recorded public order offences reported in Newcastle West | FILE PHOTO / Adrian Butler
Teon Behan, Shanikqa Karbu and Anthony Ingle from St Mary's National School, Limerick were one of the first to witness the new exhibition
Anita O’Donnell, Sarah Woulfe, Ruth McAuliffe, Tommy O’Sullivan, Paula McNamara, organising committee of the cultural food fair in Kilfinane
Cllr Liam Galvin says he wants the right to question what he described as “rubbish answers” from council officials in response to officially submitted questions | FILE PHOTO / Marie Keating
The woman says the incident which occurred by the river on Harvey’s Quay left her "shocked and frustrated." | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.