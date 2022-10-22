Limerick households warned of discolored water due to essential maintenance works

IRISH Water is advising customers in Limerick city and its environs that maintenance works, scheduled to take place next week, may lead to a discoloration of their water supply.

The works, at the Clareville Water Treatment Plant (near Castleconnell) are scheduled for Monday and Irish Water says it may take up to 48 hours for any discoloration to clear.

The state-owned utility which is working with Limerick City and County Council, says kitchen taps should be run for a few minutes to see if the water returns to a clear colour.

Discoloured water should not be consumed and if the water does not run clear, the Irish Water Customer Care Team can be contacted at 1800 278 278.

Commenting on the repair works, Duane O’Brien, Operational Lead with Irish Water, said: “These scheduled maintenance works are necessary to continue to provide a safe and reliable supply to Limerick city and its environs."

He added that Irish Water understands the inconvenience that can be caused during planned outages and he has moved to thank customers for their patience.