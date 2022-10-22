Search

22 Oct 2022

‘Don’t ring us - ring 999!’ Inspector warns calls to Limerick garda station could go unanswered

‘Don’t ring us - ring 999!’ Inspector warns calls to Limerick garda station could go unanswered

So far in 2022, there have been 23 recorded public order offences reported in Newcastle West | FILE PHOTO / Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

22 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

A GARDA inspector has warned that locals in Limerick’s county town must ring 999 and not the station landline when reporting a crime to guarantee that their query will be dealt with.

Inspector Pat Brennan told members of the Newcastle West Municipal District that calls made through the 999 system must be dealt with officially and are strictly logged, catalogued and governed.

At a Joint Policing Sub-Committee (JPC) meeting for the district, he said: “The message needs to go out that people have to ring the 999 system, which means the call is logged and cannot disappear.”

Last year, Limerick Live reported that elected members in Newcastle West were complaining that calls made to the local station after 9pm were being diverted to Henry Street garda station.

Limerick councillors claim night-time calls to the gardai go unanswered

Insp Brennan informed councillors that each night at 9pm the temporary garda station in Newcastle West is closed “to guarantee that a car is out patrolling in the area.”

He explained that if the call is logged, it goes through the command process and a squad car has to deal with it before they sign off from their tour of duty at the end of the night.

“If you ring the garda station, the phone might be switched over, you might get knocked off and the call is not recorded properly,” he added, after urging councillors to spread the word locally.

Cllr Liam Galvin (FG) said that “we have lost the run of ourselves in relation to ringing the gardaí”, adding that 999 is also used to report a cat in a tree, a dead animal or even a chimney fire.

He described this as a “sad reflection of the way things have gone” that locals cannot ring a local garda station in their parish when they need to report an incident.

The Abbeyfeale-based councillor warned that the inability to ring the '069' number and reach a local garda in the station could “one day backfire.”

Limerick councillors tell gardaí of anger at Minister's 'secret' visit

Insp Brennan also stressed that there “needs to be more calls made” to An Garda Síochána to guarantee an increase in squad car patrols throughout the town.

So far in 2022, there have been 23 recorded public order offences reported in Newcastle West.

He stressed the need for more calls, stating that people need to ring it in. “It’s no good seeing something and telling your neighbour. We need to know,” he pressed.

“If I go to the chief for more resources, I have to be able to say there are 100 calls, this is a priority. When they look at the system and see 23, they will assume that nothing is happening,” he added.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media