Search

22 Oct 2022

Limerick village hosts celebration of music, stunning countryside and culinary delights.

Limerick village hosts celebration of music, stunning countryside and culinary delights.

Anita O’Donnell, Sarah Woulfe, Ruth McAuliffe, Tommy O’Sullivan, Paula McNamara, organising committee of the cultural food fair in Kilfinane

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

22 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

THE JOYCE Brothers and Ballyhoura walking festivals were a celebration of music and stunning countryside but also of culinary delights.

Kilfinane Community Council hosted a very successful cultural food fair at Ballyhoura Apple Farm which dished up tasty treats to 500 people. Local residents from 13 different nations prepared traditional dishes from their home countries .

Ruth McAuliffe, chairperson of Kilfinane Community Council, said they received very positive feedback from locals as well as from visitors attending the walking and music festivals. It brings to mind Shakespeare’s phrase, “If music be the food of love, play on”.

“We timed it so people attending music workshops and returning from walks could also attend but we were amazed at the turnout. There was a queue going the whole way along the apple farm for an hour and a half. We had bought compostable plates, cups and cutlery and ran out of the 300 plates after only half an hour! We still had plenty of bowls and cups left and enough food to feed people for another hour after that,” said Ms McAuliffe.

The cuisine didn’t cost a cent!

“A lot of people were surprised that the food was free but I feel it’s important to do it this way because for me, the focus is on bringing people together in Kilfinane. We heard some comments from older residents saying it reminds them of years ago when there was a fair held in Kilfinane and that it is a great social event. It’s lovely to hear things like this. The people cooking love taking part,” said Ms McAuliffe.

In Pictures: Ireland's first physiotherapy trail launched in Limerick

Kilfinane Community Council held the cultural food fair in 2019 but then Covid arrived in 2020.

“We had been asked a few times earlier this year if we would be doing it again. We still had people asking the day before if they could cook food! It was too late then for this year but we will be planning even earlier to do this again next year so hopefully they will participate then.

“We are grateful to everyone who participated and helped out in any way especially our own Kilfinane Community Council members, people who cooked the delicious food, Scoil Pól students who volunteered, Ballyhoura Apple Farm for the lovely venue, TÚS workers for setting up the marquees and flags, Ballyhoura CCE musicians for the music, children in Scoil Fhionáin for making the colourful flags and Ballyhoura Development for helping us source funding,” said Ms McAuliffe, who also thanked the good people of Kildorrery and Galbally for their generosity.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media