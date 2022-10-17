Blended working model forces 'step back' on new office space at major Limerick development

“A NUMBER of options” are being examined in relation to the 14-storey tower within the Opera Square development after the Revenue revealed they will only need space for around half the number of staff they had originally planned.

As part of the €200m city centre development, its 14-storey tower has been earmarked to become the new home for Revenue Commissioners staff, who will move across from Sarsfield House, with that building slated for demolition.

However, concerns have now been raised as it has been stated that Revenue - the key anchor tenant for the building - no longer need the amount of office space they originally intended to occupy in the building.

A spokesperson for Revenue told Limerick Live that since the pandemic, they have reassessed their staffing requirement for occupancy within the new Opera Site.

Originally, it was intended that in the region of 900 to 1,000 Revenue staff would work in the new building, however, the most recent estimates undertaken by Revenue show that the projected maximum footfall on any given day in the new site will be "500 staff approximately".

Revenue said these numbers are "estimates" and may change as "blended working settles down and team work patterns evolve".

Speaking to Limerick Today on Live 95, Patrick O'Donovan, Minister for the Office of Public Works said it became apparent following the staff's return to the office that the Revenue Commissioners would not need as much office space as they originally planned for.

"There are discussions now between the parent departments, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Revenue with a view to seeing how we can move this project forward.

"We are committed to finding a solution to this. There are a number of options that are currently being discussed and no decision has been made".

Mr O'Donovan said a decision will be made by Christmas regarding plans for the building and staff of the Revenue Commissioner.

The news from Revenue has prompted a fresh discussion on social media in relation to the project with calls for more of a focus on accommodation.