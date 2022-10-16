Have your say on Limerick's new Culture and Creativity Strategy

LIMERICK City and County Council is seeking input, from stakeholders and members of the public, into a new Culture and Creativity Strategy.

As part of the Creative Ireland Programme, the local authority is currently developing a draft of the strategy which will cover the five-year period from 2023-2027.

The first draft of the strategy has been completed and has been informed by research and consultation.

According to the draft document, the strategy will embody a number of core principles. These include "equity and accessibility, risktaking, sustainability, the voice of the child and codesign practices, as well as renewed alignment with the concept of age-friendly places."

It adds: "Arts and cultural activity have played an integral role in the ambitious reimagining of Limerick. Our experiences in deploying creativity to achieve enhanced wellbeing, social cohesion and economic development is considered to be one of Limerick’s key strengths."

The council is seeking feedback from the public on the draft strategy and feedback can be given here.

The deadline for submissions and feedback is 5pm on Thursday, October 20.

The draft Culture and Creativity Strategy is available to view in-person during normal opening hours at City Hall Merchant’s Quay, Limerick and at the public libraries at Michael Street, Dooradoyle, Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Adare

An online meeting will also take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 6pm.

To register, email creativeireland@limerick.ie or call (061) 557298.