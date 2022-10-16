Search

16 Oct 2022

Have your say on Limerick's new Culture and Creativity Strategy

Have your say on Limerick's new Culture and Creativity Strategy

Have your say on Limerick's new Culture and Creativity Strategy

Reporter:

David Hurley

16 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

LIMERICK City and County Council is seeking input, from stakeholders and members of the public, into a new Culture and Creativity Strategy.

As part of the Creative Ireland Programme, the local authority is currently developing a draft of the strategy which will cover the five-year period from 2023-2027.

The first draft of the strategy has been completed and has been informed by research and consultation.

According to the draft document, the strategy will embody a number of core principles. These include "equity and accessibility, risktaking, sustainability, the voice of the child and codesign practices, as well as renewed alignment with the concept of age-friendly places."

It adds: "Arts and cultural activity have played an integral role in the ambitious reimagining of Limerick. Our experiences in deploying creativity to achieve enhanced wellbeing, social cohesion and economic development is considered to be one of Limerick’s key strengths."

Third million euro house on ‘Limerick’s Amalfi Coast’

The council is seeking feedback from the public on the draft strategy and feedback can be given here.

The deadline for submissions and feedback is 5pm on Thursday, October 20.

The draft Culture and Creativity Strategy is available to view in-person during normal opening hours at City Hall Merchant’s Quay, Limerick and at the public libraries at Michael Street, Dooradoyle, Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Adare

An online meeting will also take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 6pm.

To register, email creativeireland@limerick.ie or call (061) 557298.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media