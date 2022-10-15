Search

15 Oct 2022

Third million euro house on ‘Limerick’s Amalfi Coast’

Stormont House, Castleconnell has just come on the market

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

15 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

IF YOU missed out on buying either of two, million euro historic homes in Castleconnell, then your luck is in as a third has come on the market.

The trio of luxury properties are all perched on the same stretch of the Shannon which has led some locals to coin the phrase “Limerick’s Amalfi coast”.

“You could walk from one to the other without using a footpath or road,” they told Limerick Live.

In March, Island House – a transformed fishing lodge – came on the market with an asking price of €2.25m. The six bedroom Greek Revival-style abode (pictured below) is, as the name suggests, located on its own island.

It is thought that it was built in 1826 for a Welsh coal miner and was described in 1837 as “a handsome newly erected cottage on the island”. It is far from a cottage now.

By 1866 it was the last residence of Sir Richard Donnellan de Burgo, 4th baronet, and now it has a new owner. According to property websites, Island House, which was offered for sale by Murphy Gubbins Auctioneers, is sale agreed.

Then in May, Shannon View, Chapel Hill, Castleconnell was open to offers around the €1.1m mark. Joint agents – GVM’s Tom Crosse and Cianan Duff, Savills Country Agency – took care of the particulars. 

The Georgian three-bay, two-storey, over basement house (pictured below), is situated on two acres of mature grounds in a prominent position on the edge of the village.

It was originally built as a residence for the local land steward in the early nineteenth century. And now it has a new lord or lady of the manor as it too is sale agreed.

Mr Crosse simply says, “It is a stunning place”. He reported strong interest with many based in the capital eyeing it up.

“There was a lot of interest outside of Limerick but people that are moving down from Dublin have Limerick connections,” said Mr Crosse, who was first to reveal the Covid-induced working from home trend of people in Dublin selling up and getting a lot more bang for their buck in Limerick, back in August 2020.

He has also spoken previously of the attractiveness of Castleconnell to home buyers due to the picturesque countryside beside the Shannon and numerous amenities, as well as the practicalities of being close to the motorway and to the city.

And now the new owners of the aforementioned Island House and Shannon View could have new Shannonside neighbours as Stormont House, Castleconnell, is up for grabs for those with deep pockets. Murphy Gubbins Auctioneers are guiding at €950,000.

Again it harks back to the time when the gentry holidayed in Castleconnell and “took the air”. Whomever purchases the four bedroom home will even have a castle on their land.

Limerick auctioneer sells over €2m worth of land in just three hours

Set on approximately six acres, Stormont House was originally a three storey property.

It was initially refurbished around 50 years ago when, because it was in such poor condition, the owners were advised to take the roof off, which they did, creating an art deco style neo Georgian house.

They then decided to turn the house upside down to take full advantage of the magnificent river views.

That is something that all three beautiful properties boast situated along Limerick’s Amalfi Coast.

