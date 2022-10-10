Limerick bookshop calls on budding young writers to share their spooky stories

Ruth Hallinan, President of Publishing Ireland, Aoife Roantree, Chair of Bookselling Ireland with Eoin Colfer and Sophie White, Irish Book Week 2022 Ambassadors.
TO CELEBRATE Irish Book Week, a Limerick bookshop is calling on budding young writers to participate in their short-story competition.
In partnership with Publishing Ireland, Bookselling Ireland has announced details of a creative writing competition organised by the Crescent Bookshop, just in time for Irish Book Week.
Halloween themed, the short-story competition is open to children aged 6 to 13 years and include prizes. To enter, participants have to write a 100 words short-story starting with the following sentence: “I heard scratching coming from the walls last night.”
Entries (including name, age, and phone number) can be submitted to the team at the Crescent Bookshop (Crescent SC) before October 22.
First launched in 2018, Irish Book Week takes place from October 15 to 22 and celebrates Irish authors, illustrators, publishers, and books of Irish interest, as well as the bookshops that sell them.
Several bookshops in Limerick will be participating in Irish Book Week 2022, including Eason Jetland, Eason O’Connell Street, Eason Crescent SC, Eason Parkway, O’Mahony’s Booksellers UL, O’Mahony’s Booksellers O’Connell Street, Quay Books and Talking Leaves Bookshop.
For further details, visit Bookselling Ireland’s social media platforms, or email maria@crottycomms.ie
Maura O'Neill presents the monthly Limerick Tidy Towns award to Annemarie Bourke | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.