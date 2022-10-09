Limerick's Niamh wows judges on The Voice UK with two fighting over her

LIMERICK'S Niamh Nolan left the judges of the The Voice UK awestruck on Saturday night.

The young woman from Kilcolman in West Limerick hit all the right notes as she sang Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Music legend Tom Jones was first to press his button. Then right at the end will.i.am also hit the red button. The picture above shows Niamh's shock and delight when the American rapper, singer, songwriter swung his chair around.

Niamh may have been taken aback by the reaction of the judges to her singing talent but her alma mater of Desmond College wasn't one bit surprised.

In a tweet the school said: "All in Desmond & the Coláiste so proud of past pupil Niamh Nolan."

And she’s only gone and done it!! No surprise there!!All in Desmond & the Coláiste so proud of past pupil Niamh Nolan on #TheVoiceUK now part of the @iamwill. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zOfIQs4tAZ — Desmond College (@desmondcollege) October 8, 2022

Prior to her performance Niamh said: "Hopefully I can do Limerick, Ireland and myself proud". And she certainly did that as millions watched on. She now goes forward in the competition on will.i.am's team.

The Limerick lady has had a passion for singing all her life and getting a chance to be a part of the blind auditions of the Voice UK was a dream come true for her.

The Voice UK is a hugely popular singing contest on ITV where contestants try to win the favour of the judges based solely on their voice and not their appearance.

Best of luck to Niamh in the competition.