Search

05 Oct 2022

Man woken at Limerick home at 3.40am to hear his car being driven away

Man woken at Limerick home at 3.40am to hear his car being driven away

The incident happened in the early hours of last Sunday

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a van from outside a home in Limerick city following a late-night burglary last weekend.

The property at North Circular Road in the city, which was occupied at the time, was entered at around 3.30am last Sunday.

"A thirty-year-old man woke at 3.40am as he had heard a very loud noise downstairs in his home. By the time he
ran downstairs he could hear his car being driven away," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai seize €10k of cocaine in Limerick village

According to gardai, the man saw that the glass window of his kitchen door had been smashed and his car keys, which he had left on the kitchen counter, were gone.

"It was clear that a burglar had looked in the kitchen window, saw the keys, smashed the window, grabbed the car keys and
drove away in the car. Keep your keys out of sight, in a drawer or in a press," said Sgt Leetch.

The garda advice is to also keep handbags, wallets and phones out of sight and not to leave anything of value out that might attract a thief.

Another layer of security is to close all of the curtains or blinds in the downstairs area at night.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media