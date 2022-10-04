Gardai seize €10k of cocaine in Limerick village

GARDAI in Bruff seized an estimated €10,000 worth of cocaine during an intelligence led raid in Kilteely over the weekend.
A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that a quantity of suspected cocaine was discovered in the Kilteely area on Friday, September 30.
Other drug related paraphernalia was discovered in the course of a search of a house.
"No arrests were made. An analysis of the drugs recovered is pending.
"No further information is available at this time. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
The value of the cocaine is believed to be €10,000 pending analysis.
