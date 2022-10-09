Search

09 Oct 2022

In Pictures: Retiring teacher 'a little bit sentimental' after 39 years at Limerick school

Manon Gilbart - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

09 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

ASHBROOK-based teacher Ian Graham “got a little bit sentimental” as his students performed a ‘clapping’ guard of honour to mark his retirement, after 39 years of teaching at a school in the city.

Looking back on his years teaching at Scoil Chríost Rí in Caherdavin, Mr Graham mentions his favourite moment: winning the City’s Primary Schools’ Hurling title.

“Myself and a former colleague won four Olo Cups in a row in the Gaelic Grounds in the early nineties. That was one of the most standout moments, along with many others. We probably were and still are one of the most successful schools in Limerick for extracurricular activities.”

When he said goodbye to his students on Friday, Mr Graham couldn’t help but feel a bit nostalgic. “I must say, I got a little bit sentimental. They’re lovely kids and lovely people to deal with, it was a privilege to spend time there.”

He stresses how much he enjoyed his years at Scoil Chríost Rí. A Dingle native, his favourite subject to learn was the Irish language. It seems only fitting that this became what he preferred teaching.

“I went to an all-Irish school and did my degree in Irish in St. Patrick's teacher college in Dublin.”

Minister for Education officially opens 'truly spectacular' school campus in Limerick village

Mr Graham would like to see the Irish language maintained in schools. “It is our national language, and it gives us a sense of identity. I would love to see maybe more effort put into developing and promoting it,” he states.

The children also enjoy learning it. “You have to make it fun. I think the interactive technology is essential in teaching.”

What is next on the cards for the former teacher? All Mr Graham wants to do is to keep active. “I’m a creature of habit and routine, I just want to keep going and keep my mind active for as long as I can. I love walking, swimming and I hope to get back to cycling, I used to do quite a lot of it.”

He shares one final piece of advice with his students. “Be active, play games and sports. You’ll meet great friends that you'll probably have for life,” said Mr Graham before signing off.

