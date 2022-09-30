Search

30 Sept 2022

Negotiations begin to restore busy bus route in Limerick

PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Dublin Coach suspended the 307/308 bus routes in July | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

30 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

THE NATIONAL Transport Authority (NTA) has confirmed plans are being progessed to replace the 307 and 308 bus routes in Castletroy and Annacotty with a new route called the 310.

The 307 and 308 routes which were serviced by Dublin Coach were suspended in July.

Dublin Coach said that rising fuel costs and being excluded from the 20% fare reduction scheme which was announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan earlier this year were the reasons behind the suspension.

The transport company did not qualify for the scheme as they were a private bus company.

Ground broken on first major housing scheme in Limerick village in 35 years

The NTA says it has now opened discussions with Dublin Coach about providing a replacement service with one bus route - to be called the 310.

"The Authority is currently in negotiations with Dublin Coach to enter into a Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract for one urban route, Route 310, in Limerick City. Subject to successful negotiations, we are working towards a contract signing and route commencement date in the near future," a statement by the NTA said.

The NTA gained funding for the replacement service in August and began work on the design of a new route in the same month.

Labour Cllr for Limerick City East Elena Secas welcomed the news.

"It's fantastic news, I had a call only today from somebody living in Annacotty telling me how inconvenient and how difficult it is for them because there is no bus service. It's fantastic that it's happening," Cllr Secas said.

Limerick councillor urges NTA to 'pull the finger out' to restore bus service to busy route

"It has taken so long for negotiations to be carried out. People are so frustrated at this stage and they can't believe it's taking so long. Somebody asked if this incident happened in Dublin would it have taken so long?" Cllr Secas added.

Cllr Secas concluded by saying: "I really hope that we see the new bus service on the streets of Annacotty and on the Groody Road sooner rather than later."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media