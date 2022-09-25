Search

25 Sept 2022

Thousands of euro worth of electronics stolen during Limerick burglary

Gardai say the property was unlocked when it was entered

Reporter:

David Hurley

25 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a significant quantity of electronics from a house at South Circular Road in Limerick city.

The items were take during a burglary which occurred a week ago - during the early hours of Sunday, September 18.

"The occupants of a house in the Fitzhaven area of the South Circular Road left their back door unlocked. This house has multiple occupants and it is likely that the last person to bed did not check that all of the doors were locked," said Sergeant Ber Leetch

"During the night, somebody entered the house and took a laptop, Apple Air pods, and Apple watch, two iPhones, a laptop and a JBL speaker - anything that had a quick re-sale value," added the divisional crime prevention officer.

According to gardai, the total value of the stolen property was almost €4,000.

"The advice is that in cases where there are a number of people living together, each person must get into the habit of locking up. Put up a notice on the back of each door to remind the occupants to lock it. For some, this maybe the first time they are living away from home and responsible for the security of the accommodation, they might need a gentle reminder," said Sgt Leetch.

