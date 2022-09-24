Man 'viciously beaten' in broad daylight attack by gang of five in Limerick city

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a "vicious" and "pointless" attack that left a man in hospital.
A man was attacked by a gang of five males on Wednesday, September 21 on Mungret Street in Limerick city.
The incident occurred at 3:30pm. The man was viciously beaten and knocked unconscious, receiving a number of head injuries.
The injured man was taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance. He has since made a full recovery.
Garda John Finnerty described the attack as "vicious" and "pointless" and "has no place in our society".
Gardai in Henry Street are investigating the incident and are appealing to the public to help them identify the culprits involved.
"Unfortunately we do not have a description of them. There would have been a large number of people either walking on Mungret St or driving by at the time of the attack at 3.30pm.
"If you were one of them and you seen this attack, then please contact the gardai at Henry St garda station at 061 212400".
