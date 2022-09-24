Search

24 Sept 2022

Areas of Limerick are like "wild west" due to anti-social behaviour says councillor

Gardai investigating ongoing criminal activity in East Limerick have arrested four men

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

24 Sept 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

CERTAIN areas of Limerick are being described as the “wild west” due to anti-social behaviour.

At a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee between gardai and councillors, a number of representatives raised their concerns about anti-social behaviour in the city and county, especially amongst young people.

The issue of scrambler bikes was mentioned specifically with councillors calling for legislation to be brought in regarding the vehicles being used in public places, before anyone is seriously injured.

Gerard Roche, Chief Superintendent said the issue of dealing with children who are partaking in anti-social behaviour is a complex one. 

Chief Superintendent Roche said there is significant collaboration between gardai, Tusla, the HSE and other agencies who all deal with those under the age of 18 engaging in such behaviour. 

First part of new cycle lane in Limerick approved

“Significant thinking and money is needed to combat the issue. They are effectively children and locking up a child will not help. 

“There is now a full time Sargeant in Limerick who deals with underage cases, we have enough laws for them but you can't just lock them up” he said. 

Councillors voiced their frustration that "little or nothing" could be done and called on members of the council who are Oireachtas members to raise the issue in the Dail. 

Cllr Kevin Sheahan said the locals in his community of Askeaton have described it as the "wild west" of late. He also said that locals are afraid to go out at night or on the roads. 

Another issue that was highlighted was the spate of incidents that saw young people throwing rocks from railway bridges in Limerick city at passing cars. 

Chief Superintendent Roche said that gardai are liaising with Irish Rail in relation to the incidents which saw 20 windscreens damaged. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

Olivia O'Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Deputy Kieran O'Donnell, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Senator Maria Byrne and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance|PIC:Don Moloney

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media