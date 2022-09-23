Fresh engagement on landmark Limerick development site

LIMERICK City and County Council has revealed it has received a number of enquiries regarding a landmark development site.

The Parkway Valley/Horizon Mall site in the Dublin Road has lain idle for almost two decades, having seen a variety of proposals ruled out.

The latest one, a €60m scheme for apartments, a hotel and limited other commercial was refused by An Bord Pleanala after an appeal against the council's grant by Environmental Trust Ireland.

Previous owners of the site have had plans to build Limerick's first Marks and Spencer on the land, with a Celtic Tiger-era blueprint including an ice-rink and cinema.

At this month's metropolitan meeting, City East councillor Elena Secas asked if the local authority's executive had any further engagement on the mammoth site.

The Labour member also asked if they were aware of any plans to develop the site, and also press its owners to replace the fencing on the Dublin Road side which she said is in a "deplorable" state.

In a written reply, planning director Nuala Gallagher said "preliminary enquiries" had been made on the site, but pre-planning consultation has not yet been requested.

"The council notes the comments as made regarding the fence and will seek to raise this issue as part of any future engagement," she added.