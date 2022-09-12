Search

12 Sept 2022

Christmas lights to shine bright in Limerick despite ‘crisis’

Christmas lights to shine bright in Limerick despite ‘crisis’

Limerick City and County Council says the Christmas lights in Limerick city will be switched on as normal this year

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

12 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

LIMERICK City and County Council says it has no plans to postpone their annual Christmas lights display in the city following concerns over the energy crisis.

Environment Minister and Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan suggested last week that councils might not switch on their Christmas lights in cities and towns to conserve electricity.

“LCCC is continuing its preparations and plans for Christmas in Limerick 2022 to ensure that Limerick is the place to be this festive period,” the council said in a statement.

However, LCCC also stated that any directions from the government regarding the festivities will be adhered to.

The war in Ukraine is creating an energy crisis for all of Europe as Russia has restricted supply.

Over the past number of months, energy providers such as Bord Gáis and SSE Airtricity have been announcing more and more price hikes.

The latest increases announced by both companies will take effect at the start of October with SSE Airtricity’s average prices rising by 39% for gas and 35.4% for electricity.

Fianna Fáil TD, Willie O’Dea believes that all Christmas festivities in Limerick should go ahead as planned.

“Christmas is a time when people want to enjoy the festivities and to sit back and relax after the tough year following Covid, inflation, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis,” Deputy O’Dea said.

Russell Crowe looking forward to 'getting on the sauce' in Limerick

“Part of people being able to relax over Christmas is the whole atmosphere and that involves the lights. It really transforms the city,” he pointed out.

“Christmas lights themselves don’t use a lot of energy, especially the ones we have in the city so the energy saved by turning them off would be outweighed by people not getting to enjoy their Christmas festivities,” Mr O’Dea added.

Limerick Chamber CEO Dee Ryan also believes that Christmas light displays should also go ahead and voiced her opinion on Today FM’s The Last Word with Matt Cooper last week.

“We will be urging the government and local authorities to look at other ways to make savings,” Ms Ryan said.

“Yes, let's look at the lights, are we using energy saving bulbs or can we think about turning them on a little later?” Ms Ryan added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media