10 Sept 2022

Limerick man killed in road collision named locally

Tyler Kelly, 21, died in a road collision yesterday at Parteen, with the road closed off for a technical examination today | Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

10 Sept 2022 7:51 PM

THE MAN killed in a road traffic collision last night has been named locally as father-of-two Tyler Kelly from St Mary's Park in Limerick city.

Mr Kelly, 21,  died at the scene of a two-car collision in Parteen shortly before 10pm on Friday night.

It is believed Mr Kelly, pictured below, was travelling in a silver BMW Jeep which collided with a Volkswagen Golf, with the front wall of a house damaged in the impact.

The driver of the Golf, a woman in her late 30s, was treated for shock but was not seriously injured. However, a teenager in the same vehicle as Mr Kelly is understood to be seriously injured and fighting for his life at University Hospital Limerick.

Local councillor Tom Collopy, Sinn Fein, said there is a "sombre" atmosphere in the community following the death.

"It was with deep regret and sadness that I heard about the death and injuries sustained in the road incident in Parteen last night. While I'm not familiar with the circumstances of the incident pertaining to the crash, any loss of life is tragic and my thoughts are with the families at this time. I didn't know the deceased personally, but I did visit St Mary's Park this morning and like any tragedy which results in a loss of life, the mood in the area is sombre," said the City North member.

Members of Mr Kelly's immediate family and the community are struggling to come to terms with the loss. They are expected to release blue balloons into the sky this Saturday night to remember the Limerick man who had two young children.

One friend described him as "one in a billion", with another saying: "I really don't know where to start. I wish this was all a bad dream. The nicest young fella and a heart of gold. You were a star son  - one of a kind. Always thought about everyone you we’re so kind hearted and caring I will never forget you."

"Why did it have to be you," asked one friend.

It's understood Mr Kelly was preparing to welcome his third child into the world before his passing.

Limerick gardai have appealed for witnesses, particularly any motorists with dash cam footage or CCTV footage which might assist their enquiries.

A stretch of the R463 between Larkin’s Cross and Westbury remained closed Saturday with local diversions in place.

Specially-trained garda forensic collision investigators conducted a “technical examination of the scene” as gardai investigated all circumstances surrounding the collision.

