Limerick actor lands role in award-winning film

Rathkeale native Cillian Ó Gairbhí, who stars as Alan in Róise & Frank
A COUNTY Limerick man and native Irish speaker is starring in a brand-new award-winning film.
Rathkeale man Cillian Ó Gairbhí, who featured in the critically acclaimed series Vikings, stars in Róise & Frank, screening at the Omniplex in Limerick and cinemas nationwide, on September 16.
Set in a small Irish seaside town, Róise & Frank tells the story of the recently widowed Róise (Bríd Ní Neachtain) who is struggling in the aftermath of her husband Frank’s passing.
Cillian Ó Gairbhí who plays Róise’s son Alan recently starred in the Irish Language features Declan Reck’s Tarrac! and Séan Breathnach’s Foscadh .
He has also had roles in the Virgin Media series Darklands and RTÉ’s Dead Still.
Róise & Frank has been a hit on the festival circuit in recent months screening at the Galway Film Fleadh and winning numerous awards including Best Ensemble at Dublin International Film Festival and scooping the Audience Award at both the Santa Barbara and Sonoma International Film Festivals.
