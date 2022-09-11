Search

11 Sept 2022

Limerick actor lands role in award-winning film

Rathkeale actor hits the big screens

Rathkeale native Cillian Ó Gairbhí, who stars as Alan in Róise & Frank

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

11 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

A COUNTY Limerick man and native Irish speaker is starring in a brand-new award-winning film.

Rathkeale man Cillian Ó Gairbhí, who featured in the critically acclaimed series Vikings, stars in Róise & Frank, screening at the Omniplex in Limerick and cinemas nationwide, on September 16.

Set in a small Irish seaside town, Róise & Frank tells the story of the recently widowed Róise (Bríd Ní Neachtain) who is struggling in the aftermath of her husband Frank’s passing.

Show goes on as Limerick's Lime Tree theatre celebrates tenth anniversary

Cillian Ó Gairbhí who plays Róise’s son Alan recently starred in the Irish Language features Declan Reck’s Tarrac! and Séan Breathnach’s Foscadh .

He has also had roles in the Virgin Media series Darklands and RTÉ’s Dead Still.

Róise & Frank has been a hit on the festival circuit in recent months screening at the Galway Film Fleadh and winning numerous awards including Best Ensemble at Dublin International Film Festival and scooping the Audience Award at both the Santa Barbara and Sonoma International Film Festivals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media