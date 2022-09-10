Search

10 Sept 2022

Show goes on as Limerick's Lime Tree theatre celebrates tenth anniversary

Show goes on as Limerick's Lime Tree theatre celebrates tenth anniversary

Gillian Fenton, Marketing and Development Manager; Louise Donlon, Executive Director of the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable, and Jay Kavanagh, Technical Manager | PICTURE: Ken Coleman

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

10 Sept 2022 9:00 PM

LIMERICK'S Lime Tree theatre venue is continuing to lead the arts sector in the county as it moves into a new role following its magnificent 10-year anniversary milestone.

The Mary Immaculate College venue Theatre opened its 510-seat arts venue in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick city in August 2012, despite a bleak outlook and significant dip in arts funding due to the recession.

“We were told we were crazy at the time,” said Gillian Fenton, Marketing and Development Manager with the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable.

Now 10 years in, the Cork native, who previously worked with the Island Theatre Company in Limerick pins the success on the wonderful staff and the continuous drive to champion local artists.

“Without really good staff for the last 10 years, led by our Director Louise Donlon, we wouldn’t have been so successful,” Gillian told Limerick Live.

She described the cultural and arts sector in Limerick as both “growing and vibrant” and stressed that the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable venues have something for everyone in Limerick.

Previously, many of the elderly patrons travelled to Dublin to the IFA cinema. Since the Belltable introduced its own offering of four movies every Monday, they no longer need to make the trip.

Limerick theatre venues return with thrilling new season line-up

The programming for both venues, including opera, theatre, music and film, caters for a diverse audience, she said, adding that the key now, moving forward, is to continue hiring Limerick people.

“Our strategy now after 10 years, is to move more into a producing role. We can’t continue to build an arts sector in Limerick unless we give work to local artists, or they will leave for another city. Whether this is in the design of sets, lights or whatever, there is amazing talent here,” Gillian stated.

Both the Red Army, a play about four diehard female Munster supporters written by two Limerick women, and the first professional Christmas pantomime, are examples of this new ethos.

With “something significantly new every year” to keep staff on their tippy-toes, Gillian looks back at the group’s first commercial show, Angela’s Ashes, the musical, as the highlight of the last 10 years.

Performed in July 2017 to packed-out audiences, the show featured Frank McCourt's wife, Ellen, who came from New York and his brother Malachy, who opened the show before it hit the road nationwide.

Another, recent win, Gillian said, is seeing the smiles on patrons' faces as they returned to both the Lime Tree and Belltable following a long and difficult two years of closures due to the pandemic.

“The Belltable is so central in the city. One thing we would like to see is the many communities around the arts-venue, that have never walked through our gates, come into a show,” she outlined.With a strong open-door policy, Gillian and Louise are encouraging artists with scripts or ideas, to call in, sit down and speak about any potential plans.

While the prospects may have been uncertain in the beginning of the journey 10 years ago, Gillian describes musical theatre as being very exciting in Limerick, at the moment.

“We really do have a brilliant gang here. Louise, who comes from Longford but also met a Limerick man like I did, has really been instrumental and has transformed the place.

“She continues to be the voice telling people not to forget the cultural side of the city. This sector, whether that is going to the theatre or to a gig, is just as big as sport here. We want to continue to grow with the city,” Gillian added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media