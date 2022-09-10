In Pictures: Cattle back in the ring as Abbeyfeale Mart reopens

THERE was a tremendous turnout of supporters, sellers and buyers at the official reopening of the GVM mart in Abbeyfeale last weekend.
GVM has operated a mart in Abbeyfeale since the early 1970’s and it is particularly noted for the quality of its calf sales.
“We think that we've enhanced the venue for buying and selling, with great food and comfort available in the canteen. We intend to provide the premium service that our customers expect and are used to in our other marts,” said General Manager Maurice Lyons at the reopening.
