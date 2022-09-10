Search

10 Sept 2022

Permission sought for new 24-home estate in Limerick village

The proposed development will be located at Barnakyle, Patrickswell | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

10 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

PLANNING permission is being sought for 24 new homes in a community in County Limerick.

Limerick council is seeking to carry out a development consisting of 24 single story, dormer and two-story residential housing units at Barnakyle, Patrickswell.

The revised application, for which the local authority sought expressions of interest from the public last year, consists of a unit mix of eight two-bed units, 11 three-bed units and five 4-bed units.

At the time, local Fine Gael councillor Dan McSweeney said: “The need for housing in Patrickswell has become extremely evident like all communities across the city and county.”

Lidl confirms plans to build new store in Limerick

New roads will run north-south and east-west connecting the development with Clarina Road and future proposed neighbouring developments.

The application also states that all associated footpaths will be included, in addition to 13 car parking spaces.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development are available for inspection and/or purchase for a fee from September 5, up to and including October 3.

Submissions and observations can be made out in writing on or before October 17.

