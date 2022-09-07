Lidl confirms plans to build new store in Limerick

LIDL Ireland has announced it's seeking planning permission to build a new state-of-the-art store on the outskirts of Limerick city.

If approved, the new store will form part of a wider mixed-use development at Towlerton, Ballysimon.

The site being proposed for the new store is located close to the Northern Trust offices and the Educate Together secondary school which is currently under construction.

The company says a formal planning application has been lodged with Limerick City and County Council and that the development, if approved, will be constructed in conjunction with Kirkland Investments Ltd.

The overall project, which will create around 100 construction jobs, will comprise of a Lidl supermarket, a number of commercial units, office space and 38 residential apartments. The proposed development also includes a café.

The retailer says the new store will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system.

Commenting on the application, James Purcell, Regional Property Director at Lidl Ireland said: "We are confident it will be received well by the community. Limerick is hugely important to Lidl, as we have traded proudly there right from the start with the Childers Road branch, one of the first stores to open in the country."

Robert Butler of Kirkland Investments added: “We are delighted to work alongside Lidl on this project. Extensive time and expertise have contributed to develop the plans that promise to enhance the site into a vibrant residential and commercial hub - creating job opportunities, retail and business outlets, housing and accommodation for the local communities and surrounding areas. We are keen to see the designs come to fruition and progress to the construction stage.”

Currently, Lidl has stores at Dublin Road, Castletroy; Ennis Road, Limerick; Childers Road, Limerick; Corbally Road, Limerick and at Sheehans Road, Newcastle west.

It also operates a store in Charleville and construction of a new store at Dock Road, Limerick is on track to be completed by next April.

A decision on the Ballysimon application is expected before the end of this year.