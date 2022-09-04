Search

04 Sept 2022

Government funding secured for streetscape improvement works in Limerick village

€100,000 has been allocated to Foynes under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative I FILE PHOTO / Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

THE west Limerick village of Foynes is to receive €100,000 in government funding to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts.

Under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, retailers and property owners in Foynes will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture or canopies.

The overall purpose of the scheme, which is being led by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is to give  towns and villages across the country a facelift and to make them more attractive places to live, work or visit.

Under the current round of funding, one town or village was put forward in each county and the money will be delivered through the local authority.

Minister Heather Humphreys says there has been a hugely positive reaction from businesses and retailers since the initiative was first launched last year.

"We all take pride in our rural towns and villages and want them to be as attractive and welcoming as possible. That’s exactly what streetscapes is all about. I want as many businesses and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding," she said.

"You may wish to give the front of your shop a new lease of life and repaint it in bright, vibrant colours. Perhaps you want to cover your windowsills with flowers and plants or purchase street furniture, canopies for your customers to enjoy. Or maybe you have an even bolder idea," she added.

Limerick City and County Council will manage the initiative in Foynes and it will be advertising for applications in the coming weeks.

The initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future and will make our rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

