Search

31 Aug 2022

Garda inspector cleared over allegations he snorted cocaine at Limerick pub

Garda inspector cleared over allegations he snorted cocaine at Limerick pub

Reporter:

David Hurley

31 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

A GARDA inspector who was suspended after he was accused of snorting cocaine in a Limerick pub has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Arthur Ryan was arrested in January 2019 – a week after he was alleged to have consumed the illicit drug while in the company of another senior officer and a detective.

Insp Ryan has strongly denied all of the allegations against him.

He has been suspended since his arrest but the suspension will now be lifted.

Following his arrest, a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions who, earlier this year, indicated there should not be a criminal prosecution against Insp Ryan.

However, he was the subject of an internal garda disciplinary process following which it was recommended that he be dismissed from the force.

Objections lodged over new Aldi stores planned for Limerick

Inspector Ryan appealed the findings and recommendation and a hearing took place at Garda Headquarters in Dublin in recent weeks.

He was represented in those proceedings by solicitor John Power of Maurice Power Solicitors in Kilmallock as well as senior counsel Ronan Kennedy and Frank Crean BL.

Limerick Live has learned the decision of the Appeal Tribunal, which included an assistant commissioner, to overturn the earlier findings was communicated to the relevant parties earlier this week.

The decision will now be forwarded to the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris who must formally lift the suspension which has been in place for three and-a-half years.

The timeline for Insp Ryan’s reinstatement is unclear and there is no indication as to when he could return to duty. It’s also unclear if he will return to his previous post or if he will be stationed elsewhere.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media