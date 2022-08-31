Garda inspector cleared over allegations he snorted cocaine at Limerick pub

A GARDA inspector who was suspended after he was accused of snorting cocaine in a Limerick pub has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Arthur Ryan was arrested in January 2019 – a week after he was alleged to have consumed the illicit drug while in the company of another senior officer and a detective.

Insp Ryan has strongly denied all of the allegations against him.

He has been suspended since his arrest but the suspension will now be lifted.

Following his arrest, a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions who, earlier this year, indicated there should not be a criminal prosecution against Insp Ryan.

However, he was the subject of an internal garda disciplinary process following which it was recommended that he be dismissed from the force.

Inspector Ryan appealed the findings and recommendation and a hearing took place at Garda Headquarters in Dublin in recent weeks.

He was represented in those proceedings by solicitor John Power of Maurice Power Solicitors in Kilmallock as well as senior counsel Ronan Kennedy and Frank Crean BL.

Limerick Live has learned the decision of the Appeal Tribunal, which included an assistant commissioner, to overturn the earlier findings was communicated to the relevant parties earlier this week.

The decision will now be forwarded to the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris who must formally lift the suspension which has been in place for three and-a-half years.

The timeline for Insp Ryan’s reinstatement is unclear and there is no indication as to when he could return to duty. It’s also unclear if he will return to his previous post or if he will be stationed elsewhere.